Presidential debate must target ‘serious political parties’ – Frederick Oduro

John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Governance Expert, Dr. Frederick Oduro has emphasized the need for presidential debates to focus on serious political parties with a proven track record, rather than providing a platform for lesser-known candidates to gain attention.

In an interview on Morning Starr with Lantam Papanko, Dr. Oduro stressed that debates should not be used as a forum for building coalitions or allowing newcomers to gain undue attention.



Dr. Oduro also pointed to the example of the United States, where a political party must garner at least 5% of the vote to be taken seriously in subsequent elections.

He noted that in Ghana, smaller parties such as the PNC and CPP have consistently failed to achieve even 1% of the vote, and have not been able to secure a single seat in Parliament.



Read full article