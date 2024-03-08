Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a committed partner, not a blame-shifter - Ablakwa

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, emphasised that the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) running mate for the 2024 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is not the type to shift responsibility when things go wrong but rather a committed partner who values collaboration.

Ablakwa declared that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would bring real meaning to partnership in her role.



In an interview on JoyNews' Upfront on March 7, Ablakwa commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for her wealth of experience and her role in transformative projects in the education sector. He highlighted her achievements at the University of Cape Coast and her leadership in projects like the establishment of the medical school.



"She is patriotic, she has integrity, and she has love for country and that is what you need to complement. So yes, it will be the vision of the flagbearer but one thing I can assure you is that the Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang I know, she does not exhibit disloyalty," Ablakwa stated.

"She is not one who will say as for our shortcomings, as for our failures, it is the driver. Blame the driver I was only a mate. She is one who will take everything both the good and the bad, She will be loyal to her fault – we are in this together," he added.



In his view, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would be a co-pilot, not a mere mate, carrying out her delegated responsibilities with distinction and demonstrating utmost loyalty to the party's shared goals.