Rock City Hotel did not have tax clearance certificate at the time of bidding for SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Bryan Acheampong

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, has disclosed that Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotels, the buyer of SSNIT’s hotels, lacked a tax clearance certificate during the bidding process.

Rock City filed tax returns only in 2024, despite operating since 2021.



The tender for SSNIT hotels was made in February 2022, when Rock City had not filed taxes, violating procurement laws.

SSNIT’s decision to sell 60% of its stake in several hotels to Acheampong has sparked controversy, with Ablakwa alleging conflicts of interest and financial misrepresentation.



Acheampong challenges Ablakwa to prove the company’s losses, offering significant personal assets if proven.



