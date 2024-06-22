Rock City Hotel did not have tax clearance certificate at the time of bidding for SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP, has disclosed that Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotels, the buyer of SSNIT’s hotels, lacked a tax clearance certificate during the bidding process.
Rock City filed tax returns only in 2024, despite operating since 2021.
The tender for SSNIT hotels was made in February 2022, when Rock City had not filed taxes, violating procurement laws.
SSNIT’s decision to sell 60% of its stake in several hotels to Acheampong has sparked controversy, with Ablakwa alleging conflicts of interest and financial misrepresentation.
Acheampong challenges Ablakwa to prove the company’s losses, offering significant personal assets if proven.
Read full article
- Parks and Gardens office sold to a private developer – Ablakwa alleges
- SSNIT Hotels: No conflict of interest in bidding process – Ahiagbah
- SSNIT Hotels: Allegations of Rock City losses “pure ungodly lies” – Bryan Acheampong to Ablakwa
- Labour Minister engages stakeholders over SSNIT hotel sale
- Sale of stake in SSNIT hotels: They dare not go ahead with the deal – Organised Labour tells Board
- Read all related articles