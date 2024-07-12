Rock City withdraws bid to purchase SSNIT-owned hotels

Menu ›
News
Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Rock City Hotel has retracted its offer to acquire 60 percent shares in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- We will stage biggest demo, embark on series of strikes if govt dares to sell SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa
- Sale of SSNIT Hotels: Your son’s bid was never opened – Osafo Marfo to Freddy Blay
- Stop fighting for state assets and address high food prices – Bamfo slams Bryan Acheampong
- NPRA directs SSNIT to suspend Hotel sale negotiations with Rock City
- It’s now time for more vigilance – Ablakwa after NPRA suspended sale of SSNIT Hotels
- Read all related articles