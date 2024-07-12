News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
8

Rock City withdraws bid to purchase SSNIT-owned hotels

Rock City Rock City Hotel

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rock City Hotel has retracted its offer to acquire 60 percent shares in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: