SSNIT has done nothing wrong in divesting the hotels – IMANI Boss

SSNIT Asafo Branch 1 1 He opposed government entities managing commercial enterprises

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa, has defended the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in its decision to sell hotels, stating that SSNIT did nothing wrong.

He opposed government entities managing commercial enterprises and noted no evidence of Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong misusing public funds.

This comes amid criticism from lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the sale to Acheampong, who challenged Ablakwa to prove allegations regarding his hotel's financial status.

Acheampong denied the claims, daring Ablakwa to substantiate them, offering his properties as a wager.

