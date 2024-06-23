SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo Addo meets organized labour on June 25

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to meet with Organised Labour on June 25, 2024, to discuss the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels.
This meeting comes in the wake of the "Hands Off Our Hotel" protest led by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who criticized the delayed presidential intervention.
SSNIT intends to sell 60% stakes in several hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, a move opposed by Ablakwa, who cites financial instability and tax issues at Rock City Hotels.
Acheampong refuted these allegations and challenged Ablakwa to provide evidence.
The meeting aims to address concerns about the impact of the sale on national assets.
