SSNIT needs no one’s approval to make decisions – Freddie Blay

Former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, has opposed the idea of SSNIT seeking approval or consultations before making investments, arguing that the pension fund operates with its own board, which should have autonomy.
He defended SSNIT's transparency in publicly advertising the sale of hotels, stating such actions are within the board's prerogative.
Blay emphasized the board's decisions are binding and should not be dictated solely by a minority within it.
He also expressed willingness to purchase the hotels being sold if he had the financial means.
