Sale of stake in SSNIT hotels: They dare not go ahead with the deal – Organised Labour tells Board

Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Chairperson of SSNIT's Board

Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and Chairman of The Forum, has announced that Organised Labour leaders have urged the SSNIT Board to halt the sale of 60% shares in four hotels, including those to Rock City Hotel owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Following a meeting with the SSNIT Board, chaired by Elizabeth Ohene, Bampoe Addo cited numerous issues with the transaction, including breaches of the Procurement Act.

He emphasized on the need for workers to manage SSNIT pension funds, opposing government appointments to the SSNIT Board, and called for the cancellation and restructuring of the deal.



