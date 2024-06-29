Show me a single university that the NPP has constructed from the ground up – Asunafo South MP

Eric Opoku, the MP for Asunafo South Constituency, has claimed that all public universities in Ghana were established by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Speaking on Ahotor FM's 'Yepe Ahunu,' he criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for focusing on renaming existing universities rather than building new ones.
Opoku highlighted the NDC’s dedication to infrastructure, social justice, and national development.
He called the NDC a symbol of hope and transformation under John Dramani Mahama's leadership and urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP in the upcoming elections to ensure progress and development for all citizens.
Read full article
- NAPO has never been Dr. Bawumia’s preferred candidate – Jonathan Asante Otchere
- Election 2024: NDC appears wobbly – Adu Asare
- Afenyo-Markin: Majority caucus fully supports NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate
- Majority Leader warns NPP MPs to stop badmouthing each other after Bawumia picks Opoku Prempeh
- Pairing NAPO with a ‘Joker’ don’t scare the NDC – Sam Pee Yalley
- Read all related articles