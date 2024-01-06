Stool name of new Offinsohene revealed as he swears oath to Offinsoman

Nana Amoako Poku's stool name is Nana Dwamena Akenten II

The announcement of a new paramount chief for the people of Offinso occurred at the final Asanteman Council meeting of 2023, presided over by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Offinso Traditional Area settled on Nana Amoako Poku, a 68-year-old to take over traditional leadership resolving a longstanding dispute that saw Otumfuo reject the preferred candidate of the Queen Mother thrice.



The stool name of Nana Amoako Poku has been revealed as Nana Dwamena Akenten II after he swore the oath of allegiance to the chiefs and people of Offinso on Friday, January 5, 2024.



The Queen Mother who had failed to nominate a qualified royal for the vacant stool was absent, hence it was the Kwakwaboa Abusuapanyin, Opanyin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah who introduced the new Offinsohene to his people.



Nana Dwamena Akenten II succeeds Nana Wiafe Akenten who held the role from 1946 to 2021.



On three occasions, the Asantehene offered the Queen Mother the opportunity to nominate a candidate, and each time she put forward Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, a former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



However, her nomination was challenged due to Dr. K.K. Sarpong not being from the royal family.

In line with Asante tradition, the responsibility fell on the Abusuapanyin to nominate a candidate, leading to the introduction of Nana Amoako Poku.







Here are five key facts about the Offinsohene-elect



1.Royal heritage



Nana Amoako Poku, according to GhanaWeb checks hails from the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family, cementing his connection to the historical lineage of the Offinso Traditional Area.



2.Agricultural excellence

He boasts the title of a one-time best farmer in the Offinso district.



Nana was declared Municipal Best Farmer at the 36th National Farmer’s Day celebration in Offinso in the Ashanti region in 2020 by the Offinso District Assembly.



He has engaged in active farming for about 20 years and owns 56 acres of cashew plantation, 47 acres of cocoa, 30 acres of Teak, 11 acres of citrus, 5 acres of oil palm, 13 acres of cocoyam, 6 acres of plantain, and other livestock.



He has also received several awards to his credit, notable ones being the District Best Swine Farmer, and Municipal Most Promising Farmer in 2005 and 2018 respectively.



3.Curator of Asante heritage



Nana Amoako Poku is renowned for his role as a curator of Asante heritage according to a Graphic online report.

4.Timber merchant



Beyond his royal and cultural roles, Nana Amoako Poku is engaged in timber trading as cited in a report by Opemsuo radio.



5. Otumfuo Kekabuosohene



Nana Poku till his elevation was also a servant at Manhyia Palace where he was Otumfuo’s Kekabuosohene as cited in a report by ofma.gov.gh



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



