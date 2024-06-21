News

Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft hallmarks of the current govt – Mahama

John Mahama Z John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has urged Ghanaians to seek a change in governance amidst the country's worsening economic crisis.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live
