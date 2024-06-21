Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft hallmarks of the current govt – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has urged Ghanaians to seek a change in governance amidst the country's worsening economic crisis.

In a social media post on Friday, June 21, Mahama accused the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration of corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement of national resources.



Mahama highlighted that these issues have led to a decline in national morale and widespread despair among Ghanaians. He stressed the urgent need for new leadership and direction, announcing his presidential candidacy with a pledge to restore hope and prosperity.



"Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft, waste of national resources, impunity, and general criminality have become the hallmarks of Ghana’s current government," Mahama stated. "With the national spirit sinking to an all-time low and hopelessness engulfing our country, a change in governance and direction is imperative. That is why I have decided to run for office as President."