GFA sympathises with staff of Access Bank after Group CEO's demise

Herbert Wigwe

The staff of Access Bank has received condolences from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the death of their CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

Mr. Wigwe was killed in a helicopter crash in the United States of America, on Friday, February 9, 2024.



He was among six people including his wife and son when the helicopter crashed.



The GFA was able to secure a sponsorship deal worth $250,000 from Access Bank Ghana as the headline sponsor of the Division One League (DOL) in September 2022.



As a result of this deal, Access Bank became the official bank of the GFA, and all DOL clubs, players, and officials were expected to open an account with the bank.

Access Bank showed its commitment to promoting grassroots sports in Ghana by extending its sponsorship for the Division One League for an additional three seasons.



