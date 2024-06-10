News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

2024 elections: New party ‘Yellow Ghana’ elects regional leaders

Yello GHAna.png The party's symbol, a black anchor, represents stability and resilience

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Yellow Ghana, a new political party, has swiftly organized regional elections, appointing substantive chairpersons and deputies in time for the 2024 elections.

Founded in October 2020 and provisionally certified by the Electoral Commission on May 30, 2024, Yellow Ghana aims to unite Africa into a borderless economy.

The party's founder, Samuel Apea-Danquah, emphasizes collective efforts to implement the party's vision of Freedom, Justice, and Prosperity.

The party's symbol, a black anchor, represents stability and resilience.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Related Articles: