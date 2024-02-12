Aburi Girls student's death: Education Minister extends condolences school and family

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (middle)

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has extended heartfelt condolences to Aburi Girls Senior High School and the family of a first-year student who tragically passed away under distressing circumstances.

Stacey Okyere, the deceased student, reportedly suffered severe stomach pains and, regrettably, succumbed to her condition on Monday, February 5, 2024. The incident has raised concerns as the school nurse allegedly denied the student medical attention, accusing her of feigning illness.



Expressing his sympathy on social media platform, X, the Education Minister acknowledged the heartbreaking nature of the loss, stating, "I express my deepest condolences to Aburi Girls Senior High School and the family of the student who tragically passed away. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event."