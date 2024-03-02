Heartfelt tributes pour in as Aburi Girls student is laid to rest

Stacey Okyere

Stacey Okyere, a first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS), who sadly succumbed to a brief illness, has been laid to rest at the Ablekuma cemetery.

The 16-year-old's cause of death was disclosed as Cerebrospinal Meningitis in an autopsy report released on Monday, February 26, 2024.



Today, Saturday, March 2, 2024, a burial service was held at the family residence in Ablekuma, Accra, to honor her memory.

In heartfelt tributes, Stacey's parents described her as a loving child who brought immense joy and warmth into their lives.



Aburi Girls' SHS also paid tribute to Stacey, highlighting her diligence, eagerness to learn, and the positive impact she had on her peers. Her presence, they noted, was a source of joy and unity within the school community.