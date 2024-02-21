PNC calls for interdiction of heads of Aburi Girls & others

Aburi Girls' Senior High School

Source: 3news

The People’s National Convention (PNC) says the heads of senior high schools where some students have recently been lost should be interdicted for thorough investigations to be done.

“The Ministry of Education should make public the results of their investigation and outline the disciplinary actions to be taken against those responsible to prevent similar incidents in the future.”



The opposition party mentioned the schools as Aburi Girls’ SHS, Akim Swedru SHS and Kalpohin SHS.



A statement issued by the General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, noted how reports have suggested that the deaths were as a result of negligence.



“While the PNC appreciates the Ministry of Education’s work in implementing the Free SHS Programme, ensuring that no child is left behind when it comes to access to secondary education, we call for the temporary removal of the school principals attended by the deceased students until a thorough investigation is conducted,” the statement on Wednesday, February 21 said.

“An ineffective head of a secondary school not only jeopardizes the quality of education but also puts the well-being and safety of students at risk.



“On the other hand, a strong and capable head will enforce strict rules and ensure that both teachers and students follow them consistently.”



The PNC, therefore, advocated that “it is essential for all secondary schools to have trained medical staff, at least a nurse, on campus to handle any health emergencies and to refer serious cases to nearby hospitals”.



Saddened by the incidents, the party said it will, in its future government, implement a policy to ensure that the heads of second cycle institutions and supervisors of those schools are held accountable and punished for cases of negligence.