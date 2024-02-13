Aburi Girls student's death: GES visits school and family of deceased

Aburi Girls SHS

A delegation from the Ghana Education Service (GES), led by its Director-General, Dr Eric Nkansah, has visited Aburi Girls Senior High School and the residence of the family of the first-year student who passed away due to alleged negligence of school authorities.

The GES in a statement revealed that the delegation inspected the school's fifteen-bed infirmary and interacted with nurses in the facility.



"Management also deployed a nine-member team of counselors to beef up the guidance and counseling department of the school to provide psychosocial support to students and staff," the statement added.



The GES further added that an internal investigation is ongoing as Management is working closely with law enforcement agencies to independently investigate the matter.

