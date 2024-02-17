Eduwatch Africa urges collaboration for student health protocols following Aburi Girls incident

Eduwatch Africa

Eduwatch Africa, a non-governmental organisation focused on education, is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to collaborate with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in developing a case management protocol for ill students in secondary schools.

The NGO proposes that these protocols be integrated into indicators for supervision by school improvement and support officers, as well as the key performance indicators for school heads.



This, they believe, would aid in addressing health emergencies and preventing unfortunate incidents in schools.



This appeal follows the recent death of Stacey Okyere, a first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School, on February 7, 2024.



Reports suggest that the student fell ill, was denied permission to go home for treatment, and remained at the school until her parents arrived to take her to a hospital, where she passed away.



Mr. Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Eduwatch Africa, stressed the need for Parent Associations and Old Students to be actively involved in monitoring the health facilities in their schools.

He urged the GES to ensure that sick bays are adequately equipped with drugs, qualified personnel, and basic facilities under the National Health Insurance Scheme to prevent fatalities in schools.



Expressing concern, Mr. Asare highlighted that this incident is not an isolated case, citing at least four reported deaths in secondary schools since 2017 due to the refusal of school authorities to allow sick students to seek treatment elsewhere.



He emphasised the unique nature of Ghana's public boarding secondary education system, with over one million students in boarding houses, making it crucial to prioritise primary healthcare delivery and strengthen referral systems.



The GES has extended condolences to Stacey Okyere's family, assuring that an internal investigation is ongoing.



Additionally, a nine-member team of counselors has been deployed to provide psychosocial support to students and staff at Aburi Girls Senior High School.