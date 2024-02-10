CID takes over investigation into Aburi Girls SHS student's tragic death

Aburi Girls Senior High School

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has assumed control of the investigation into the unfortunate death of a 16-year-old student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The first-year student, Stacey Okyere, passed away on February 5, 2024, allegedly after being denied medical attention by the school nurse who accused her of feigning illness.



Stacey had complained of severe stomach pains, and despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised serious concerns, leading to criticism of the school's management for negligence.



While both the school management and the Ghana Education Service have remained tight-lipped about the incident, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has called for calm. He assured the public that the CID's involvement aims to bring clarity and resolution to all aspects of the incident.

Following an engagement with school authorities on February 9, the Regional Minister stated, "Because of the nature of the passing of the student, it becomes a conversation which requires law enforcement agencies, in particular, the CID of the Ghana Police, to come in and investigate the matter for us."



He emphasized that premature conclusions would be avoided, expressing condolences to the family and assuring the public that investigations would be thorough to maintain the sanctity of the institution.