Election 2024: We need change to hold NPP accountable – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: 73221512

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has urges Ghanaians to vote for change in the upcoming elections to ensure accountability for the incumbent government's actions.

Speaking on Joy FM, Ablakwa criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that Bawumia cannot bring the needed changes.



Ablakwa highlighted his efforts in uncovering scandals while in opposition and suggested more issues would surface if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.

He emphasized the importance of recovering misappropriated funds for national reconstruction and called for voters to support change.



