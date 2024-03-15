NDC Greater Accra Chairman defends decision to use drones for election monitoring

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has specified that the party's plan to use drones during the 2024 general elections will be implemented exclusively across constituencies within the Greater Accra Region.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, March 13, is part of a strategic effort to enhance election monitoring and ensure the security of over two million votes for the party.



Despite the NDC's intentions, the Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed opposition to the drone deployment. Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC's Director of Electoral Services, stated in a media interview that the EC does not support the use of drones for election monitoring.



In response, Mr. Ashie Moore asserted the EC's lack of authority to prohibit the Greater Accra Regional Office of the NDC from using drones. He clarified that the decision was made at the regional level and does not require approval from the national leadership of the party.

“Let me put it on record that the EC doesn’t have that mandate, power, that right to say that one cannot use drones before, during, and after elections in Ghana. There’s no single L. I that regulates that. We have written to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority when they give us the approval, we are going to use the drones,” Moore stated on Citi TV.



Explaining the rationale behind the drone deployment, Mr. Ashie Moore cited concerns over anomalies observed during the last limited voter registration exercise.



He emphasized the party's commitment to safeguarding its votes and stated that the drone deployment plan is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities before, during, and after the elections.