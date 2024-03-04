I'm willing to serve in any political position - Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Ghanaian musician and political figure, Rex Omar, has articulated his readiness to embrace a political role should the opportunity arise.

In an interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, March 3, 2024, Rex Omar, a committed member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), conveyed his eagerness to accept a political appointment aligned with his capabilities.



"I will [accept a political appointment] because now I think I am of age and I think if I am given any appointment that is within my capacity, I will be able to contribute positively to the development of this country," he affirmed during the interview with host Kwame Dadzie.



Responding to inquiries about his potential interest in a position within the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, he underscored the flexibility required in navigating political appointments, stating, "when we get to that road, we will cross it because at the end of the day all these positions are political appointments and so long as you are smart and intelligent and you know what is going on in this country, wherever they put you, you can deliver if you really want to."



