Prophet Oduro speaks out on John Kumah's death: 'They're ready to poison people for power'

Prophet Kofi Oduro

The sudden passing of former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has stirred reactions from various quarters, including Prophet Kofi Oduro, the leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministry.

In the wake of allegations suggesting that the former Ejisu MP was poisoned, Prophet Oduro expressed his views, emphasizing that God ordains leaders, and resorting to atrocious acts like killing for power does not guarantee success.



"A nation that is 67 years is ready to poison people to death. What are they looking for? Power. How sure are you about that power? Who said NPP will win the next election? It is God who makes leaders," Prophet Oduro conveyed to his congregation on Sunday.



He further lamented the pain inflicted on families, particularly citing the anguish of the wife of the deceased, who is described as a woman of God. Prophet Oduro underscored the biblical injunction against harming the anointed.



Addressing broader issues, Prophet Oduro pointed out that Ghana's struggles with economic hardships and development stem partly from the toxic dynamics of politics, including the murder of politicians.

"Up till today, Ghana is crawling is because there’s blood of innocent people on our hands including J.B Danquah Adu, J.B. Danquah senior and the blood of our fathers who we kill by petty party political sentiments," he added.



Meanwhile, Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late John Kumah, refuted rumors suggesting that her husband succumbed to poisoning. In an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio, she expressed dismay over baseless claims made by individuals, notably mentioning Captain Smart.



"Why is it that someone has been this bold to claim that he knows for a fact that a person like John Kumah who has serviced his country virtually all his life, was poisoned, while he was working for his country and party (New Patriotic Party, NPP), why should we sit down and not bring that person to book," Lilian Kumah expressed her frustration.



John Kumah passed away at the age of 45 on Thursday, March 7, leaving behind a wife and six children.